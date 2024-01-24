Filipino serving Israel Defense Force killed in Hamas attack

A Filipino national serving for the Israel Defense Force was one of the 21 killed in a massive explosion perpetrated by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, Israel on 22 January.

The Hamas group launched a rocket-based grenade against the IDF during their controlled demolition of two buildings in southern Gaza.

The recent attack has killed Sergeant First Class (Reserves) Cydrick Garin, a native Filipino immigrant in Tel Aviv.

According to the Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, Garin’s mother is from Isabela province while his father was a native of General Santos City.

“Israel shares the profound grief of Sgt. Garin's family and the Filipino community,” the embassy said.

“Our commitment is strong to support his loved ones during this challenging time. May his soul rest in peace,” it added.

IDF said the recent explosion, which killed nearly two dozen soldiers, was the deadliest day for Israeli troops since 7 October.