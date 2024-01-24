FDA issues warning vs unregistered collagen coffee drink

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, 24 January, issued a cautionary notice to the public regarding the purchase of an "unregistered" collagen coffee drink.

In an advisory, the FDA warned healthcare professionals and the general public not to purchase and consume "Colladrink Caffe Latte Premium Instant (Premium Coffee with Collagen Glutathione and Garcinia Cambogia).

The said product is not registered and has no corresponding Certificate of Product Registration, according to the agency.

Manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, distribution, promotion, advertising, and sponsorship of health products without proper authorization is prohibited.

"Since this food product has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety," the FDA said.

"All concerned establishments are warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative food product until CPR is issued, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued," it added.

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.