FDA flags unregistered banana chips

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, 24 January, warned the public of the health risk posed by unregistered banana chips.

In an advisory, the FDA warned all healthcare professionals and the general public not to purchase and consume "Baligyaan Banana Chips with Honey" and "John-nette Banana Chips."

The FDA said both products are not registered and have no corresponding Certificate of Product Registration.

"The manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of health products without the proper authorization is prohibited," FDA said.

"Since this food product has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety," it added.

Concerned establishments also also warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said products until CPR is issued.

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.