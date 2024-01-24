DOJ says dialogue with UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan is 'comprehensive'

The Department of Justice yesterday conclude its dialogue with UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan on Freedom of Expression and Opinion describing it as successful and comprehensive.

This took place at the DOJ main office, provided an opportunity for a robust exchange of views and ideas on the current state of freedom of expression and opinion in the Philippines.

Likewise, the discussion also focused on the challenges and opportunities in upholding and safeguarding these fundamental rights, in line with international standards and best practices.

Undersecretary Raul Vasquez during the dialogue, highlighted the policy reforms, programs, and developments that the DOJ has implemented to promote and protect freedom of expression and opinion in the Philippines.

The DOJ official emphasized the government's commitment to upholding these rights while maintaining law and order in the country.

He added that the meeting “strengthened our commitment to transparency, accountability, and the pursuit of justice and human rights. We remain dedicated to implementing meaningful reforms and upholding the highest standards in our judicial framework.”

The Department of Justice expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Khan for her participation and insightful contributions. The meeting has not only strengthened international cooperation but has also reaffirmed the DOJ's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of justice and human rights.

The DOJ remains committed to fostering meaningful partnerships and engagements with international stakeholders, including the United Nations, to promote and protect human rights in the Philippines.

