DILG says they have no contact with ICC

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said it had not received any communication from the International Criminal Court investigators regarding the supposed completion of their probe into the Philippines' drug war.

In a Palace briefing on Tuesday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said he is unaware of any attempts to reach out to the Philippine National Police or local government units by the international body.

"As far as our office is concerned, the DILG is, I have no knowledge about this, there is no communication with them, nothing at all," Abalos said.

The DILG chief's statement comes amid reports claiming that ICC investigators have concluded their initial phase of inquiry into the alleged human rights violations under the Duterte administration's war on drugs campaign, with human rights groups accusing authorities of widespread extrajudicial killings.

Earlier this week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. instructed government officials to refrain from responding if ICC representatives attempt to contact them.

Abalos assured that the DILG will abide by Marcos Jr.'s directive regarding the ICC, saying: "We will follow the lead of the President."

Meanwhile, Abalos confirmed that he has yet to meet with UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan.

He explained that he had delegated the task to one of his undersecretaries to represent the DILG in the meeting due to prior commitments.

Abalos expressed openness to discussing the government's counterterrorism initiatives, particularly the role of the Enhanced Local Government Capability Development Program and the Council of Anti-Terrorism, with Khan.

When asked about the specific topics he would raise with Khan, Abalos reiterated the government's commitment to transparency and adherence to international laws.

"Well, we have nothing to hide; we will be transparent as we are. We are a democratic country, and we adhere to all the laws here. If that's going to be the discussion here," Abalos said.