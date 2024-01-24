Cortes, Ouano-Dizon united to solve flooding problems in Mandaue City

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and Congressional Representative Emmarie "Lollypop" Ouano-Dizon were united in solving flooding problems in the city.

Cortes told DAILY TRIBUNE that the city welcomes the initiative of Ouano-Dizon's inclusion in the General Appropriations Act of 2024, a P1.9 billion for flood mitigation and drainage improvement programs.

"Our pursuit of becoming a lone district was precisely aimed at garnering focused attention from the national government for Mandaue City's infrastructure projects. The dedication to flood mitigation and drainage improvements underscores our commitment to addressing concerns raised by stakeholders. We look forward to the positive impact these projects will have on our City," Cortes said.

Cortes authored when he was Sixth district Congressman the Mandaue City Lone Congressional district.

"This is the biggest chunk in the P3.1 billion budget that is being earmarked for Mandaue City under the DPWH Budget and we are happy because we are addressing the concerns raised by stakeholders in various consulting last year," Ouano- Dizon said.

She cited the perennial flooding problem of UC-LM area has to stop.

"Grabe na diha Kay it leads to a very busy bridge to Lapu-Lapu City," she stressed.

Adding that the situation where overflowing of water from a fishpond resulted to a heavy flooding in Santo Nino Village in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City has to be addressed.

Cortes said P3 billion budget has been allocated by the city government for Flood mitigation and drainage projects.

Butuanon river flood mitigation programs in various sections pegged at P1.082 billion while Subangdako river and Mahiga creek allocations have a total of P250 million, and P160 million on flood mitigation for Sitio Orel and Sto. Niño Village.

Flood control in Tingub Creek has P50 million, Basak Creek with P150 million, and P70 million for Tipolo river.

Ouano-Dizon also gives priority to road improvement with drainage facilities in various barangays of Mandaue with a total budget of P160 million which includes P41 million for UC-LM area.

She added that aside from flood control, other projects are also set to be implemented this year such as the Marcelo Fernan bridge retrofitting and rehabilitation amounting to P180 million; water pump stations in Barangays Casili, Ibabao, Tingub, and Maguikay totaling to P48 million; and multi- purpose buildings.