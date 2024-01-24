Bon voyage!

Have you been feeling cold lately? Oh yes, you might have turned off your ACs a bit earlier than usual. That’s because January is among the coolest months experienced in the Philippines. The hottest months are April and May, which also means more tourists coming over to tropical countries like ours.

Even before the peak of the summer season, the month of January has already attracted a lot of tourists to the shores of the Philippine islands. As of 23 January, three international cruise ships had arrived in the country, namely, the MV Vasco Da Gama, MV Westerdam, and Resorts World One.

The leadership of the Philippine Ports Authority, in collaboration with other government agencies, meticulously prepared for the arrival of these ships to ensure their safe and seamless docking.

Imagine this massive, sleek cruise ship making its debut right here in our backyard. It’s like we’ve got a front-row seat to the future of cruising! Resorts World One brought a whole new level of luxury and glam to Manila’s waters and, trust me, it’s something you’d want to be in on.

I personally explored the cruise ship together with South Harbor Port Manager Catherine Esto. Resorts World One is the third cruise ship this month. It was formerly known as the Superstar Virgo under Star Cruises before it changed its name. This ship is no stranger to Philippine shores as it had made more than 40 ship calls at Manila South Harbor as its homeport in 2017 to 2019, but the pandemic happened and we all know what became of cruise tourism.

I was able to join their cruise back in 2017 where we explored Southeast Asian countries such as Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong. That’s why stepping inside this newly renamed ship brought back all the memories of seven years ago. Nostalgic, I must say. I was with my cameraman (who is now in heaven, bless Jun Bacit’s soul) touring as a reporter and a visitor to other countries almost a decade ago.

As I observed, compared to before when more Europeans were on board, this most recent cruise had mostly visitors from China at 1,620 with a crew of 1,151, including 385 Filipinos. The tourists explored Manila and roamed around the Luneta, the walled city of Intramuros, Binondo, the shopping malls of Manila, and Manila Ocean Park. The next day they headed to one of the best beaches in the world — Boracay.

But here’s the coolest part – they didn’t just dock and call it a day. Resorts World One is also about giving back to the places it visits. I mean, who does that, right? They went all out, connecting with our local communities in ways beyond the usual touristy things.

By actively involving the local community in its operations, Resorts World One is contributing to the preservation of our cultural heritage and ensuring a more equitable distribution of the economic benefits associated with cruise tourism. Not the mention the tourists were welcomed with cultural performances by the cultural dancers from the Department of Tourism.

Earlier this year, PPA general manager Jay Santiago vowed to develop more cruise terminals near the tourism sites of Siargao, Camiguin, Boracay, Palawan and Puerto Galera. This in addition to the cruise terminals at the ports of Currimao in Ilocos Norte, Salomague in Ilocos Sur, Manila, Bohol and El Nido, Palawan. Last year, PPA welcomed 80,000 cruise ship passengers from Norweigan Cruise lines, Holland America Line, Silverseas, Windstar cruises and AIDA from Germany.

Resorts World One had a seamless tour around the Philippines, proof of the great coordination among the PPA and other government agencies when it comes to receiving foreign and local visitors.

Let us celebrate this momentous occasion and look forward to a future where the marriage of opulent cruise experiences and community enrichment becomes the norm rather than the exception. The positive ripple effect of such visits extend far beyond the picturesque shores of Manila South Harbor, reaching the hearts and homes of the Filipino people.

In 2024, approximately 70 cruise ship arrivals are expected at Philippine ports. The PPA hopes to increase this number, surpassing the 160 cruise vessels that docked in the Philippines in 2023.

With that, Bon voyage!

No matter where we are coming from, remember that whatever we do and however we welcome our visitors surely will make a great impact on the economy of the country because we are in the same boat!