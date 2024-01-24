‘Barangays hands off PI’

Following the clash between the Senate and the House over the mode for Charter change, or Cha-cha, the Commission on Elections and the Department of the Interior and Local Government are also on course for a head-on collision over the people’s initiative, or PI, underlining the divisive nature of the attempt to tinker with the Constitution.

Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said barangay officials should refrain from interfering in the signature campaign.

Garcia, during a forum, said he will not allow barangay officials to interfere with the PI.

“For me as the head of the commission, I will not allow barangay officials to interfere or intervene with the PI,” Garcia said.

He said that once the petitions for a cha-cha are submitted, the Comelec will authenticate whether those who signed did so willingly and that they understood its provisions.

“That they were not pressured by the barangay captain, councilors, or whomever,” Garcia said.

He, however, said that it is the DILG that has authority over barangay officials and would be better suited to caution barangay officials.

DILG Undersecretary Felicito Valmocina warned barangay officials against soliciting signatures for a PI.

Usec’s opinion

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, nonetheless, clarified that that was only Valmocina’s personal opinion and not of the DILG.

In an effort to understand the involvement of barangay officials in partisan political activities, including the People’s Initiative, Abalos said he wrote the Comelec for clarification and was awaiting a response.

A Comelec resolution indicated that barangay officials were exempted from the prohibition against engaging in electioneering and partisan political activity.

“This means barangay officials are allowed to do so but they can’t use government resources. Let’s just wait for the Comelec’s response,” Abalos said.

Abalos was referring to an en banc resolution of the poll body dated 8 April 2022 which appeared to exempt barangay officials from a prohibition on partisan political activities under Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code.

He also cited other potentially conflicting resolutions and circulars, including the 2016 Comelec-CSC Joint Circular 001 that restrains government officials from participating in electioneering and partisan activities.

“This is a very sensitive issue,” Abalos said. “I just want to be clarified on this. I won’t just decide on my own.”

The DILG chief clarified that he has yet to receive reports of specific barangays or officials involved in the signature campaign.

However, he encouraged the public to report any instances of potential violations.

“The public is more than welcome to tell us,” Abalos said.

Senate, House resolution shelved

From cooperation on cha-cha, the two chambers of Congress are gearing for a face-off over the PI after the Senate suspended the other day its part of Resolution of Both Houses 6.

Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito warned that the continued push by members of the House for a PI would lead to a constitutional crisis.

“This might lead to a constitutional crisis as both houses are clashing on the issue of the PI,” Ejercito said in a statement. “I am hoping that the leaders of both houses will honor the agreement in front of PBBM to avert such a scenario.”

Senator Sonny Angara, who was earlier tapped to head a subcommittee that would tackle RBH 6, confirmed that the resolution has been “sidelined.”

“It’s clear that the people’s initiative is not a genuine people’s initiative. As for RBH 6, it’s been sidelined, hopefully just momentarily, by the continued push for the PI,” Angara said.

RBH 6 proposes amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution, particularly Articles 12, 14 and 16.

Section 11 of Article 12 pertains to the provision that limits foreign ownership of land and businesses to 40 percent, while leaving the remaining 60 percent exclusively for Philippine citizens or corporations.

Paragraph 2, Section 4 of Article 14 states that educational institutions, other than those established by religious groups and mission boards, “shall be owned solely by citizens of the Philippines or corporations or associations at least sixty per centum of the capital of which is owned by such citizens.”

Paragraph 2, Section 11 of Article 16 states that “the advertising industry is impressed with public interest, and shall be regulated by law for the protection of consumers and the promotion of the general welfare.”

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier filed RBH 6 to “avert” a “constitutional crisis” between the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Zubiri said that President Marcos had asked the Senate to take the lead in reviewing the economic provisions of the Constitution.

“The President agreed with us that the proposal was too divisive, and asked the Senate to take the lead in reviewing the economic provisions of the Constitution,” he said.

Romualdez responds

Responding to the manifesto issued by the Senate the other day against the PI, Speaker Martin Romualdez categorically denied his participation in the signature campaign that allegedly involved vote buying.

“I vehemently denounce any allegations of bribery or unethical practices in persuading citizens to sign the petition for a PI. Such actions, if true, would violate the initiative’s spirit of honest and voluntary participation and erode our democratic foundations,” Romualdez said in a statement.

“The House does not endorse or sanction direct participation by its members in signature gathering, to ensure that the process’s integrity and independence remain intact,” he added.

He, however, noted that the lower chamber remains committed to supporting the PI, saying that it is an “essential democratic process” that stands as a direct expression of the people’s will, and provides a means for citizens to propose constitutional amendments.

Meanwhile, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa lambasted the PI, saying its roots were from “deception and fraudulent” attempts to amend the Constitution for politicians’ interests.

In revealing that some people were deceived into signing the PI petition, Dela Rosa slammed what he described as an “ill-intention” to destroy the very spirit of a democratic cry for change.

“I call on the persons behind this deceptive and fraudulent people’s initiative: make amends. Not to our Constitution, but to the people, our people, whom you have maliciously enticed to unknowingly sell their future,” he said in a privilege speech.