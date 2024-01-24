4 nabbed in Baseco drug sting

Four individuals including a delivery rider, Grab driver and two females were arrested by operatives of the MP-PS 13 during a buy-bust operation early Wednesday at Blk. 7 Baseco Compound in Port Area, Manila.

Police identified the suspects as Eugenie Kayca, alias Matet,40; Shaina Panda, 36; both residents of Baseco Compound, Barangay 649, Port Area, Manila; Jomar Montes, delivery rider, 29, of 23 Maguindanao, New Lower Bicutan, Taguig City; and Abner Mangatog, Grab driver at resident of D-05 Tawi-Tawi Sreet, Maharlika Village, Taguig City.

Police first arrested the two females who pointed at the two of their cohorts in a follow up operation.

Confiscated from the four were 60 grams of shabu with a street value of P408,000.

The four suspects who are under detention face charges for violation of RA 9165 known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002 at the Manila Prosecutors Office.