2 cops promoted to star rank

Two efficient police officers were promoted to their star rank, PNP chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. said Wednesday

Police Brigadier General Restituto B. Arcangel, the Director of the Police Community Affairs and Development Group, and Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas C. Ibay, currently serving as the Director of the Manila Police District, have both been elevated to the esteemed rank in recognition of their dedication, exceptional leadership, and steadfast commitment to upholding peace and order in the country.

In his address, Acorda challenged both officers to continue leading with utmost integrity, empathy, and a profound sense of responsibility. He emphasized that the communities they serve will regard them as guardians of peace and justice, and their actions will reflect the vision of the organization.

“As you assume higher positions, the weight of greater responsibilities rests upon you. I have complete confidence in your ability to face the challenges that lie ahead,” Acorda, who administered the oath-taking and donning of ranks ceremony held at Camp Crame, Quezon City.

He also reminded them that true leadership transcends power; it necessitates selfless service. As they undertake greater responsibilities, the Chief PNP urged them to embrace this duty with unwavering determination and strive to create a lasting and meaningful impact.

“The rank you now hold and the solemn oath you have taken serve as constant reminders of the immense trust bestowed upon you by the organization, your fellow officers and the Filipino people,” he added.