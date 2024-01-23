VP Sara: What death squad?

Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday denied that she had a “death squad” when she was mayor of Davao City.

The Vice President made the statement after she was included as one of the accused in the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the war on drugs waged by the administration of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“In the years that I served as vice mayor and mayor of Davao City, my name was never associated with the Davao Death Squad,” Duterte said.

“But when I became Vice President, suddenly there was a witness against me and now I am among the accused in the International Criminal Court. I don’t need a death squad for things I can do,” the Vice President added.

Nevertheless, Duterte said she will face any accusation against her.

“But I will only face any charge against me before a Filipino judge — and only before a Filipino court,” she said. “Let’s not put the country to shame to the whole world by allowing foreign people to interfere in the Philippines.”

“The inclination of being under the control of foreigners is a slap to the Filipino heroes who gave their lives and fought for our freedom,” she added.