‘Spiderman’ nabbed for stealing cable

Operatives of the Manila Police District-PS9 caught Monday a notorious thief who targeted a high cable wire of the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company at P. Ocampo corner Adriatico Streets, Barangay 719, Malate, Manila.

Confiscated from suspect Christopher de Leon, legal age, a member of the “Bahala Na Gang” and a resident of No. 740-B, Balingkit Street, Malate, Manila were 12 meters of Internet copper cable worth P60,000, plier and chain saw.

The representative of the company PLDT who served as complainant against the suspect is Mark Cabuga, 29, Field Technician of PLDT, resident of No. 2306 M. Adriatico Street, Malate, Manila.

The incident occurred when the suspect, whom police tagged as “Spiderman”, started cutting a PLDT cable at 11:30 a.m. at the earlier mentioned place.

While elements of the MPD-Roxas Boulevard PCP were conducting roving motorcycle patrol, they noticed the suspect cutting the cable wire and then pulling it to the ground.

Police accosted the suspect and brought him immediately to the police office for questioning where he admitted stealing such cables to be sold to junk shops.

Presently detained is the suspect who will be charged with theft at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.