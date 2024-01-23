LATEST

Sectoral meeting on electronic local government system

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. presided over the sectoral meeting on the Electronic Local Government System at the State Dining Hall of Malacañang Palace in Manila on Tuesday, 23 January 2024. Presenting the project are Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., Information and Communication Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy, and Anti-Red Tape Authority Director General Ernesto Perez. Also in attendance are cabinet members Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin Jr., Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., Finance Secretary Ralph Recto, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, Presidential Communication Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil, among other government officials.