NATION

RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY OF LCP AND NKTI LUNG TRANSPLANT PROGRAM

LOOK: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lung Center of the Philippines and National Kidney Transplant Institute Lung Transplant Program with (from left to right) Cong. Ciriaco Gato Jr., Representative of the lone district of Batanes, Senator Sonny Angara, Department Manager Lung Center of the Philippines, Dr. Rose Marie Rosete-Liquete, Executive Director, Lung Center of the Philippines, Dr. Vincent Balanag, Executive Director Lung Center of the Philippines, Dr. Edmund Villaroman, Department Head, Thoracic Surgery and Anesthesia Department Lung Center of the Philippines, and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Monday, 23 January 2024 at the main lobby of the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City.