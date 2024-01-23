Phl, Vietnam to sign pact on enhancing maritime cooperation

The Philippines and Vietnam are set to sign an agreement that would further enhance their maritime cooperation.

This was developed after a delegation led by Republic of Vietnam's Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nguyen Minh Vu, visited the Philippine Coast Guard's national headquarters in Port Area, Manila on Tuesday.

PCG deputy commandant for administration, Vice Admiral Allan Victor Dela Vega, also met with Vietnam's Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Lai Thai Binh, and other representatives from the Vietnam Embassy in the Philippines.

The PCG provided a comprehensive briefing on the country’s current engagement and maritime security operations in the West Philippine Sea.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo confirmed to the Daily Tribune that the agreement would be signed during the scheduled state visit of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to Hanoi by next week.

“During the meeting, the officials discussed the proposed Memorandum of Understanding, which the PCG and the Vietnam Coast Guard, have been working on since 2018,” he said.

Balilo said the agreement aims to enhance the strategic partnership and cooperation between the PCG and VCG, specifically in promoting, preserving, and protecting their mutual interest in the Southeast Asian region.

In August last year, Marcos said his upcoming visit to Vietnam would reinvigorate the two countries' strategic partnership formed in 2015.

This is the Philippines-Vietnam five-year Plan of Action cap in 2024.

The Philippines targets further strengthening maritime cooperation, trade and investment promotion, people-to-people exchanges, and other bilateral cooperation with Vietnam.

On the other hand, Balilo also said the PCG is eyeing to establish a hotline with its counterparts in Vietnam “for easier coordination" and monitoring of Vietnamese or Filipino fishermen sailing in the West Philippine Sea.