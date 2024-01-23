Phl Orthopedic Center Facebook page hacked



The Philippine Orthopedic Center confirmed that the official Facebook page of its orthopedic surgery outpatient department has been hacked.

In an advisory, POC said the administrators do not have access to the account as of 21 January.

On Monday, 22 January, the page has been posting illicit content, including an obscene photo of a woman.

POC said the incident has already been reported to Meta "for immediate page shutdown."

It also urged the public to report, unfollow, and block the page.

"For news, announcements and updates regarding OPD matters, please follow the main Facebook page of the hospital (https://www.facebook.com/pocdohgov