PBBM says ICC threat to sovereignty, gov't will not cooperate in probe

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said that the International Criminal Court is a threat to the country's sovereignty as he reiterated his stance that he does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC in the Philippines.

In a media interview after launching the Lung Transplant Program of the Lung Center of the Philippines, Marcos said that the government will not lift a finger to assist ICC in any way on the investigation into the Philippines' war on drugs.

"Let me say this for the 100th time," Marcos declared, "I do not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC in the Philippines. I consider this a blatant threat to our sovereignty."

Despite acknowledging that ordinary individuals – including ICC representatives – are allowed to visit the Philippines, Marcos made it clear that the government would not cooperate in the investigation "in any way, shape, or form."

Marcos also vowed they are closely monitoring the ICC personnel closely to ensure they do not come into contact with any government agency.

"If they attempt to contact any government agency, whether it be the police or local government, they should not be responded to. That is our response. We do not recognize your jurisdiction; therefore, we will not assist in any way, shape, or form in any investigation that the ICC is doing in the Philippines," Marcos said.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes said on Sunday that ICC investigators had already arrived the Philippines to collect evidence related to the Duterte administration's drug war.

Trillanes, citing insider information, said that an arrest warrant against former president Rodrigo Duterte will be out soon.

He also suggested that the ICC's return would be aimed at gathering sufficient evidence for individuals at a secondary level of accusation or respondents.

Last Monday, Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa told Marcos to be "man enough" by telling the public that the government have already allowed the entry of ICC investigators into the Philippines.

"What I’m asking for this government is to be man enough to please tell us what is the real score. Just let us know and we don't have problem with that. There's no transaction happening behind the scenes anyway," dela Rosa said.

"If back then you told me they couldn't enter, and now the situation has changed, and you have agreed, please inform us. You are our President. You are our leader. Tell us, we know what to do," Dela Rosa added.