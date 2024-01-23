Partnership deal strengthens banking digital transformation

PLDT Enterprise, the B2B arm of telecommunications and digital solutions provider PLDT, announced its strengthened partnership with Signabank Rural Bank of Sta. Ignacia (Signabank), an expanding rural bank in Tarlac. This strategic collaboration began in 2015 and has significantly transformed Signabank's operations, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-notch services to its customers.

Established in 1963, Signabank has become one of the most trusted rural banks in Tarlac, celebrating its 60th founding anniversary last September 2023. With a growing network of 10 local branches, it continues to strengthen its position as a vital financial institution to Tarlaceños and the thriving business communities in the region.

Before embarking on its digital transformation journey, Signabank faced challenges from intermittent internet connections, restoration delays, and inadequate network security. Each branch operated its server, incurring significant expenses and maintenance challenges. The bank also needed a secure and branded email solution.

Through PLDT Enterprise, Signabank upgraded its IT and Network infrastructure by bringing in high-speed PLDT Fiber Biz Plans, ensuring reliable and stable internet connections. They also implemented Microsoft 365 with Advance Threat Protection through PLDT's ICT arm, ePLDT, to enhance email security and branding, providing more advanced and innovative operations for the bank. Furthermore, PLDT Enterprise introduced Azure Stack and Multi-Threat Secure to centralize and fortify the bank's core banking solutions and security.

Jay Lagdameo, vice president and Enterprise Revenue group head at PLDT Enterprise, emphasized the importance of the partnership: “Our collaboration with Signabank reflects our vision to empower the banking industry with transformative digital solutions. We understand the challenges faced by financial institutions, and we are dedicated to providing them with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.”

Dr. Roman L. Belmonte Jr., Signabank president, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership's outcomes: “Thanks to PLDT Enterprise, we can now enjoy reliable internet connectivity, enhanced email security, and a more secure and efficient core banking infrastructure. We are well-prepared to serve our customers better and continue our growth journey.”