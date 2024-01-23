'PAGTATAG!' Japan leg has new date

1Z Entertainment, the label that manages SB19, has announced a new date for the group’s ‘Pagtatag!’ concert in Japan.

“We sincerely apologize for the prolonged wait and any inconvenience caused by the postponement of PAGTATAG! World Tour: Japan. Your patience has been truly appreciated.

“We are thrilled to announce that the much anticipated event is finally happening on April 29! Tickets from December 9 remain valid, and we can't wait to provide you with an unforgettable experience.

“Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to celebrating this long-awaited moment together on April 29,” it said in a statement.

Tickets and other inquiries shall be directed to japan.pagtatagtickets@gmail.com.

In June 2023, Pablo, Stell, Josh, Felip and Justin left ShowBT to build their own label, 1Z Entertainment. Pablo serves as its chief executive officer.