SHOW

'PAGTATAG!' Japan leg has new date

'PAGTATAG!' Japan leg has new date
Photo courtesy of SB19 / Instagram

1Z Entertainment, the label that manages SB19, has announced a new date for the group’s ‘Pagtatag!’ concert in Japan.

“We sincerely apologize for the prolonged wait and any inconvenience caused by the postponement of PAGTATAG! World Tour: Japan. Your patience has been truly appreciated.

“We are thrilled to announce that the much anticipated event is finally happening on April 29! Tickets from December 9 remain valid, and we can't wait to provide you with an unforgettable experience.

“Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to celebrating this long-awaited moment together on April 29,” it said in a statement.

Tickets and other inquiries shall be directed to japan.pagtatagtickets@gmail.com.

In June 2023, Pablo, Stell, Josh, Felip and Justin left ShowBT to build their own label, 1Z Entertainment. Pablo serves as its chief executive officer.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph