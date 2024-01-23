Observe lotto process, PCSO invites senators

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Mel Robles on Tuesday said they are open to having members of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusements observe their lottery process.

Robles expressed confidence that their lottery process is beyond reproach, adding that the best way to erase any doubts about the integrity of results is for the senators to see for themselves how the draws are being conducted.

“The PCSO, for the past 89 years has kept its integrity beyond question. And we are committed to following that unsullied reputation,” Robles said in a statement.

And going one step farther, the PCSO chief even asked the senators to conduct an unannounced inspection to remove any doubt about the integrity of the lottery operations.

In a letter dated 22 January, Robles invited the lawmakers “to witness the entire lotto draw process — from the pre-draw preparations to the actual draw itself, for any lotto draw on any day, even without prior notice” in the interest of transparency.

The letter was addressed to Committee chairperson Sen. Manuel Lapid, vice chairpersons Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, and Sen. Raffy Tulfo, as well as committee members Senators Jose Ejercito Jr., Francis “Chiz” Escudero, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Francis Tolentino and Risa Hontiveros.

“In the event that you choose to send a representative, we simply ask for official written authorization for him or her,” Robles added.

“We are committed to openness and accountability in the conduct of all our lottery activities. We believe that fostering transparency in the lotto draw process is crucial in maintaining public trust and confidence in the integrity of our operations,” Robles stressed.