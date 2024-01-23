NTC orders indefinite SMNI suspension

Instead of just a month of suspension, Swara Sug Media Corp., also known as the Sonshine Media Network International or SMNI led by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, is now indefinitely prohibited from operating its radio and television station.

This followed after the National Telecommunication Commission, or NTC, slapped SMNI with a cease and desist order last 18 January.

The NTC order pointed out that SMNI failed to comply with requirements that came with the initial 30-day suspension and that it even operated in certain areas in Region VI by as late as 27 December 2023.

“During the administrative hearing last 04 January 2024, Respondent was given by the Commission an extension of time to file its Answer until 15 January 2024. Instead of filing any Answer, on 11 January 2024, Respondent filed a Motion for Bill of Particulars, which the Commission denied on 16 January 2024,” the order read.

Additionally, the NTC noted that it denied the appeal of SMNI to inhibit all three sitting Commissioners from further proceeding in the case instead of directly addressing the allegations against it due to lack of merit.

Thus, SMNI now has 15 days from 18 January to explain in writing why it failed to strictly comply with its first suspension order.

SMNI, which confirmed receiving the NTC order, can only reinstate its operations after the NTC resolves its case upon satisfaction of requirements.

As per Section 4, Rule 10 of The 2006 Rules of Practice and Procedure before the NTC, the Commission is allowed to issue a cease-and-desist order against any respondent pending a hearing and final consideration to protect the interest and welfare of the public.

On 19 December 2023, the NTC issued a Show Cause Order with a 30-day Suspension Order, particularly against the television and radio operations of SMNI.

The Order followed the House of Representatives Resolution No. 189, released after SMNI’s supposed red-tagging and airing of false information that House Speaker Martin Romualdez used P1.8 billion for his travels this year.

The measure, filed by Pwersa ng Bayanihang Atleta party-list Rep. Margarita Nograles, was adopted by the lower chamber earlier this month.

It said SMNI has violated at least three provisions of Republic Act No. 11422, which was signed in August 2019 and which granted the network the legislative franchise to operate for 25 more years.

The NTC was invited to participate as a resource person/agency in three committee hearings conducted by the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Franchises, which eventually led to the issuance of a Resolution.