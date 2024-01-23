Manila extends tax payment deadline

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced yesterday the extension of the deadline for the filing of applications for business permits and licenses as well as the payment of taxes and fees.

This, according to Lacuna, is meant to give business owners and the taxpayers of Manila more time to settle their dues.

The mayor said that the extension is contained in a resolution passed by the Manila City Council last 18 January and filed by Majority Floor Leader Ernesto “Jong” Isip Jr. with Vice Mayor Yul Servo serving as presiding officer.

In the said resolution, the filing of application of business permits and licenses and payment of taxes and fees had been extended from its original deadline of 23 January to 9 February, 2024, without surcharge or penalty.

However, those who will be filing during the extension period will no longer be entitled to the 10 percent discount which had been offered only until 22 January, 2024.

According to permits bureau chief Levi Facundo, those concerned can utilize the Go!Manila App., a digital platform that allows users to transact with frontline city government offices from the comfort of their own homes.

Through this system, one can settle real property taxes online and obtain various permits, licenses and certificates issued by the city government. The application can be downloaded from Google play and Apple App store.

Lacuna said that to make it more convenient for those who are not yet familiar to the use of the said app, help desks are provided for in certain shopping malls where applicants may go and choose a place nearest them.