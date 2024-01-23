Fujifilm Phl highlights innovation in business expansions

The Fujifilm Group, a worldwide leader in photography, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this January by reinforcing its expansion in the fields of healthcare, materials and business innovation.

Since its start in 1934, Fujifilm has leveraged its expertise in photographic film by investing in these new business areas while staying committed to enhancing the quality of life for all. Reflecting on its 90th anniversary, a new Group Purpose, “Giving our world more smiles.” was established to underscore the company’s commitment to creating a brighter future in society.

“Fujifilm has accomplished a major transformation into a company that innovates in a diverse range of businesses of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging on a global scale,” says FUJIFILM Philippines Inc. president Masahiro Uehara.

“The new purpose reflects our vision to become a company that brings ‘smiles’ to people’s lives through a wide variety of business activities,” he added.

Looking back at some milestones for the company’s 90th anniversary, Uehara shares pride in Fujifilm’s contributions to the country.

In 2019, FFPH hosted the Fujifilm Nationwide Photowalk, one of the biggest photography events in the Philippines.

On the business side, FFPH’s Graphic Business Division remains one of the stronger players in digital printing and the offset business in the commercial and publishing segments.

Meanwhile, Fujifilm’s healthcare business has been growing significantly in recent years, with an acquisition of the Diagnostic Imaging-related Business of Hitachi, Ltd. in 2021 to expand medical product offerings.

More recently, FFPH partnered with Shinagawa Healthcare Solutions Corporation in 2023 to bring advanced technology to patients.