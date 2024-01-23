‘Freedom under attack’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed yesterday his commitment to safeguard Philippine territory, saying the nation will rebuff any attempts to “trample our sacred shores.”

During the 125th anniversary of the first Philippine Republic on Tuesday, Marcos promised to uphold the legacy of the nation’s founding fathers by honoring the sacrifices of our forefathers.

“To those who trample our sacred shores, the spirit of Malolos commands us to resist you for the territory our forefathers fought for is unconquerable,” said Marcos in his speech.

He said that our freedom is still under attack and he would not back down and cede even a single inch of Philippine territory.

While he did specifically address a particular scenario, Marcos’ remarks came amid tensions with China which continues to encroach on the West Philippine Sea.

“The fight continues up to this day because while the great cause of freedom endures it still faces threats, some shocking, some subtle, but all met with the same resolve,” the President said.

He said the government is unrelenting in its efforts to secure peace from all quarters, as chaos cannot support freedom.

He urged the public to remain inspired and persistently overcome the challenges hindering the nation’s path to progress, drawing strength from the historical achievements of the founding fathers.

Formed following the ratification of the Malolos Constitution in 1899, the First Philippine Republic emerged as the inaugural constitutional republic in Asia, serving as a source of inspiration for other countries in the region.

Recently, Malacañang officially designated 23 January 2024 a special non-working day in Bulacan.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, through Proclamation No. 428, announced that on this date, Bulacan would observe the 125th anniversary of the inauguration of the First Philippine Republic, which took place at the Barasoain Church.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines underscored the significance of Malolos Republic Day, highlighting its role in commemorating the country’s recognition as an independent nation and Asia’s pioneer republic.