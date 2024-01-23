DPWH builds 330-meter-long flood control structure in Zamboanga del Norte

The Department of Public Works and Highways said Tuesday, 23 January, that it has completed a 330-meter-long concrete flood control structure in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

"Low-lying communities in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte are now safe from the flood-related hazards brought by Anongan River with a newly built embankment structure," DPWH said.

According to DPWH Region IX Director Cayambao D. Dia, the 4.90-meter-high reinforced concrete flood shield is designed to prevent river overflow.

"The structure now brings relief to residents of Barangay Anongan who are usually affected by storm surge and water overflowing during inclement weather," Dia said.

The project is also seen to mitigate other damages caused by rapid overflow and ensure continuous agricultural and economic activities in the area.