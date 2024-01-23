BSP governor joins high-level WEF 2024 talks

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. participated in key sessions at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last 15 to 9 January 2024.

He provided the keynote in the session on “Technology and Innovation in Financial Services: Balancing Promises and Risks,” where discussions covered opportunities in using emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence or AI, and the risks that need to be managed.

He also took part in the session on “Building ASEAN’s Regional Integration through the Digital Economy,” which discussed digitalization that could triple the region’s digital economy to USD 1 trillion by 2030.

Financial inclusion was also part of the WEF agenda.

High-level talks

The BSP chief participated in high-level talks on “Financial Health: Key to Empowerment and Sustainable Development” hosted by United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

The session focused on elevating financial health in the global development agenda. Policymakers and service providers are encouraged to ensure that financial services help customers manage their daily finances, build resilience and invest in their future.

Held annually, the WEF provides a global, impartial, and non-profit platform that engages leaders from business, government, and civil society groups worldwide to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

It also promotes collaboration and connections between stakeholders and building initiatives for cooperation and progress.