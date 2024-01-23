‘Blue crab’ conservation eyed

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Region 3, the coastal municipalities of Bulacan and the Fisherfolk and Aquatic Resources Management Council of Hagonoy, are setting their sights on the conservation and management of Blue Swimming Crab.

The group discussed the Joint Department of Agriculture and Department of the Interior and Local Government Administrative Order 01 Series of 2014 to ensure that the Blue Swimming Crab thrive in the province.

Around 30 fisherfolk representatives from the province of Bulacan attended the meeting led by BFAR regional director Wilfredo Cruz.

The discussion was to devise strategic plans and collaborative efforts to ensure the sustainable management of the Blue Swimming Crab population. Several key points emerged during the discussions, outlining the ways forward for the involved parties.

One of the primary strategies proposed was the implementation of joint seaborne patrolling involving local government units, BFAR and FARMC which seeks to enhance surveillance and enforcement, mitigating illegal fishing practices that threaten the Blue Swimming Crab population.

Market denial was identified as another effective measure to discourage the trade of undersized or illegally caught crabs. By working together to implement market denial initiatives, the community aims to create economic disincentives for those engaging in unsustainable fishing practices.