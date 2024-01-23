Army, PLGUs unite for relief efforts in Davao Region

DAVAO CITY — The 10th Infantry Division (10ID), Office of Civil Defense Region (OCD) 11, and the Provincial Local Government Units of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and Davao Oriental conducted a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) through aerial surveys aboard a Blackhawk helicopter over flood-affected areas in the said provinces from 19 to 22 January 2024.

The assessment revealed that 50 out of 154 reported flooded areas are still flooded as of January 22, with an estimated PHP68 million in damage and losses to agriculture in Region 11 due to the said calamity.

The incident affected 337 barangays and left 16 dead and five injured.

Of the number, 12 deaths were recorded in Davao de Oro, two in Davao City, one in Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental respectively.

OCD-11 also reported that 134,879 families or 606,483 individuals have been affected.

At least 161 houses were also damaged, while 29 roads and bridges remain impassable.

BGen. Felix Ronnie Babac, the 1001st Infantry Brigade commander, pledged military trucks and other resources from the Philippine Army to aid the affected provinces, of which Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro are now under a state of calamity.

"We remain committed to supporting our provincial government units in Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte. Our military trucks and vehicles are at the disposal of elected officials through their PDRRMC, especially for relief and rescue operations in flood-affected areas," he added.

Meanwhile, 10ID commander MGen. Allan Hambala emphasized the military's commitment during times of disaster and calamities.

"In times of distress, the Agila Division stands united with the affected communities. Our commitment to solidarity is unwavering, and together with our partners, we will overcome the challenges brought about by this calamity. We are here to serve and support, ensuring that no one is left behind in these difficult times," Hambala added.