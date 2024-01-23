2 Taiwanese ‘scammers’ arrested

Authorities arrested two Taiwanese nationals wanted for human trafficking, for their alleged involvement in scamming and illegal online gambling during a police operation in Makati City, the National Capital Region Police Office said Tuesday.

In a statement, NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the two Taiwanese nationals Yuan Bo-Chun and Lin Jyun-Ze, both residents of MPT Suites, Kalayaan Avenue, Poblacion in Makati City were arrested on Monday night. by the police and personnel from the Bureau of Immigration.

Bo-Chun was nabbed by operatives of the Regional Special Group, Regional Intelligence Division of NCRPO and BI’s Fugitive Search Unit at MPT Suites at around 7 p.m.

His arrest was effected by a BI mission order in connection with an arrest warrant issued by the Taiwan District Court for human trafficking.

Seized during the operation were four rifles and pistols, several magazines, assorted ammunition and handcuffs.

During the operation, the operatives apprehended another Taiwanese national, Lin Jyun-Ze, who was “caught in flagrante manning several workstations that apparently operate various scamming and illegal online gambling sites.”

Also seized were several computer system units with peripherals, SIM modems, thousands of pre-registered SIM cards, ATM cards, fictitious identification cards, and high-grade marijuana.

The suspects were brought to the office of RSOG-RID in Camp Bagong Diwa for documentation and proper disposition.