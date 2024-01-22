Understanding the Psychic Child — Part Two

When I asked Rogelio whether he was able to feel the girl physically, he said, “Yes, but now that you asked it, I recall there was something different about her. She felt soft all the way as though she had no bones, no skeleton.”

That girl became his constant companion and playmate. But since only he could see and talk to this girl, his parents considered his behavior to be odd. When he insisted on his visions, his parents became alarmed, and called in the psychiatrists, who diagnosed him to be suffering from hallucinations. He was placed in the mental hospital, and was under psychiatric treatment for months. At that time, he would suffer from what doctors thought to be “epileptic seizures,” but which, in reality, were more likely astral projections, which left his physical body in a cataleptic state. Needles would not penetrate his skin when he was in this condition. But orthodox doctors, naturally, could not understand such a condition, because they are not familiar with the distinction between a psychologically pathological state and a healthy psychic perception. Such things are not taught in medical schools. However, a very clear distinction between the two should be made if we are to understand the problems of the psychic child better, and to diagnose his real condition more accurately.

The American psychic, Phoebe D. Payne, and her psychiatrist husband, Laurence J. Bendit, discussed the difference between the psychic and the psychological worlds in their highly enlightening book, The Psychic Sense.

Next Week: Understanding the Psychic Child (Part Three)

