'Two incredible nights' of Coldplay in Manila

After seven years, acclaimed British band Coldplay returned to the Philippines as part of its highly successful Music of the Spheres concert tour.

The Grammy-winning band held a sold-out two-day concert at the Philippine Arena on 19 and 20 January, giving attendees a magical experience they will surely cherish for the rest of their lives.

On the first night of the concert, Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin charmed the crowd when he spoke in Filipino and sang the chorus to Filipino band Lola Amour’s hit track “Raining in Manila.”