'Two incredible nights' of Coldplay in Manila

After seven years, acclaimed British band Coldplay returned to the Philippines as part of its highly successful Music of the Spheres concert tour.
The Grammy-winning band held a sold-out two-day concert at the Philippine Arena on 19 and 20 January, giving attendees a magical experience they will surely cherish for the rest of their lives.
On the first night of the concert, Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin charmed the crowd when he spoke in Filipino and sang the chorus to Filipino band Lola Amour’s hit track “Raining in Manila.”
Afterward, Martin invited a few members of the indie band to join him on stage. Vocalist Pio Dumayas sang an acoustic rendition of the band’s blockbuster song.
Afterwards, Lola Amour wrote on Instagram: “Still can’t believe this happened! Thank you @coldplay for this once in a lifetime experience.”
Rising OPM rock band Dilaw also shared the stage with Coldplay during the second day of the concert. The band performed its signature song “Uhaw,” the ecstatic hometown crowd singing along with the band.
OPM artist Jikamarie served as the opening act for the two-day concert.
Coldplay’s playlist featured the group’s greatest and most popular songs, including “Yellow,” “The Scientist,” “Adventure of a Lifetime” and “Viva La Vida.”
Among the celebrities spotted in the audience at the Philippine Arena were Maine Mendoza and husband Arjo Atayde, Sarah Lahbati, Shaina Magdayao, Isabelle Daza, long-term couple Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda, Alexa Ilacad and more.
Following the two-day concert, Coldplay expressed gratitude to Manila audiences. “Thank you for two incredible nights Manila,” it wrote on social media.
Coldplay is slated to have a six-day show in Singapore in late January and another two-day show in Bangkok on 3 and 4 February.