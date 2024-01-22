Red tide invades Eastern Visayas bays

TACLOBAN CTY — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources regional office here disclosed that two bays in the Eastern Visayas region were declared positive of red tide after shellfish meat samples gathered from the two waters were found to contain toxins that are beyond the regulatory limit.

According to the BFAR-8, the San Pedro Bay in Samar and Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar emerged positive of high levels of toxins that can cause Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning based on the shellfish meat harvested from the area.

San Pedro Bay is in Basey, Samar while Matarinao Bay covers the towns of Quinapondan, Salcedo, General MacArthur and Hernani in Eastern Samar.

The BFAR-8 said all types of shellfish and alamang gathered from these waters are not safe for human consumption.

Aside from the two areas, four waters in the different parts of the region were also found positive of Pyrodinium bahamense, a toxic microorganism that causes PSP.

These waters are Cancabato Bay in Tacloban City, the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, Irong-Irong Bay in Catbalogan City and the coastal waters of Biliran island.

The agency also advised the public to refrain from gathering, selling and eating all types of shellfish and alamang gathered from these areas as a precaution.

It added that fish, squids, shrimps and crabs from these areas are safe for human consumption, provided that they are fresh, thoroughly washed, and have had their internal organs, such as gills and intestines, removed before cooking.