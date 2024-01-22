Ranking insurgent falls

Operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group arrested a ranking leader of the New People’s Army in Misamis Occidental.

According to CIDG director Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., the CIDG-Northern Mindanao served another arrest warrant against Matias Gaquit at athe Tangub City Jail on 19 January 2024.

The Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte Regional Trial Court issued on 10 January the arrest warrant for murder against the suspect.

Caramat said Gaquit was already arrested by the CIDG Misamis Occidental on 4 January, at the Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center in Barangay Gango, Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental for murder, rebellion and frustrated homicide charges.

Gaquit is the first deputy secretary of the Guerrilla Front Sendong of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee, according to information from the Philippine Army’s 1st Infantry Division.