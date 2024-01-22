PNP bags P132-M narcotics

Operatives from the Philippine National Police has seized P132 million worth of illegal drugs in the first 18 days of the year.

PNP chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. on Monday disclosed that a total of 1,376 anti-illegal drugs operations which resulted in the arrests of 1,661 drug personalities from 1 to 18 January 2024.

“These efforts highlight our determination to eradicate the menace of illegal drugs from our communities, thereby safeguarding the well-being of our citizens,” Acorda said.

In order to maintain the integrity and professionalism of the PNP, Acorda said that a total of 4,614 personnel underwent random drug testing from 1 to 22 January and out of these individuals, 4,517 were uniformed personnel, while 97 were non-uniformed personnel.

He added that six cops have tested positive for illegal drugs in a series of drug tests during the period.

Of the six, five from National Capital Region Police Office and one from Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas were three are ranks of Patrolman, one Staff Sgt., one Master Sgt. and one Chief Master Sgt.