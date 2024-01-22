New health center opened in Cavite

The Department of Health has opened a new super health center in Imus, Cavite.

DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa led the blessing and inauguration of the Imus Super Health Center in Carsadang Bago 1 Imus, Cavite on Friday, 19 January.

The super health center boasts different health services like x-ray, animal bite clinic, tuberculosis directly observed therapy shortcourse, dental, laboratory, pharmacy, immunization, family planning and reproductive and wellness services aligned with DOH's commitment to providing urgent care centers nationwide.

Herbosa said the DOH is working to establish 28 National Ambulatory and Urgent Care Centers nationwide to cater to the 28 million most vulnerable Filipinos by 2028.

"We look at Imus, Cavite, as one of our most advanced LGUs in terms of the UHC [Universal Health Care] implementation and to take a more proactive role in implementing the departments initiative as we envision UHC," Herbosa said.

"The DOH is always ready to extend our support and provide technical assistance to Imus, Cavite," he added.