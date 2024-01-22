MMDA to deploy over 900 traffic personnel for Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally

A total of 914 personnel from traffic, road emergency, sidewalk clearing operations, and towing and impounding groups will be deployed to help in traffic management and extend assistance to motorists and the general public during the kick-off rally of Bagong Pilipinas to be help in Manila on Sunday, 28 January.

MMDA acting chairman, Atty. Romando Artes, said traffic and parking management plan will be implemented around the Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park, Manila.

Chairman Artes said that from 10:00 a.m. to 10 p.m., road closures will take effect at:

• Roxas Boulevard from UN Avenue to P. Burgos Avenue

• T.M. Kalaw Avenue (both sides from Roxas Blvd. to Taft Ave.)

• P. Burgos Avenue (both sides and Finance Road)

• Maria Orosa Street

• Bonifacio Drive (from Anda Circle to P. Burgos Ave.)

Motorists are advised to avoid the Rizal Park area and all roads leading to the venue; and take alternate routes.

Traffic will also be rerouted at the following areas:

• Vehicles going northbound from Roxas Blvd., turn right to Quirino Ave. or U.N. Ave., turn left to Taft Ave. going to point of destination.

• Vehicles going southbound from R-10 going to Bonifacio Drive going to Anda Circle, turn left to Soriano Ave., turn right to Muralla St., turn left to Magallanes Drive, turn right to P. Burgos Ave. to Taft Ave. going to destination.

For trucks going northbound and southbound:

Trucks going to North Harbor, from SLEX go straight ahead to Osmeña Highway, turn right to Quirino Ave., go straight to Nagtahan St., going to Lacson Ave., turn left to Yuseco St., and straight ahead to Capulong St., turn right to R-10 Road to destination.

• While trucks coming from Parañaque area, turn right at Quirino Ave. to Nagtahan St. then Lacson Avenue to destination.

Ambulances, tow trucks, mobile patrol units, motorcycle units, and flood mitigation equipment, among others, will also be dispatched at designated routes.

Boulevards, avenues, and other roads in Manila, Pasay, and Parañaque, are designated as parking area for buses and cars.

All alternate and trucks route are being cleared for any obstruction prior to the event.

Plans set for the event are in coordination with the Presidential Communications Office, Department of Interior and Local Government, Manila Police District, local government units of Manila, Pasay, and Parañaque, the National Parks Development Committee, Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex, and other stakeholders.