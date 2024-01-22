Mati flood victims receive assistance

DAVAO CITY — A mining corporation here has spearheaded a three-day food distribution activity on 20 to 22 January to its hosts communities affected by flooding last week in Mati City.

The firm — identified as the Hallmark Mining Corporation — provided needed aid to Davao Oriental, which was one of the provinces in Mindanao severely affected by light to heavy rains last week due to the shear line which resulted to floods and landslides.

HMC community relations manager Arvin Carlom said that 284 families or 1,704 individuals from their host communities were directly hit by the flooding brought about by the shear line last week.

Of the affected families, 51 were in Purok 1-B and 79 in Purok 3 in Sitio Magum, 52 in Sitio Catmonan, all in Barangay Macambol, and 102 in Barangay Cabuaya in Mati City.

Each of the affected families received five kilos of rice, assorted canned goods, noodles, milk, coffee, sugar and biscuits, including hygiene kits, toothpaste, bath soaps and detergent bars.

Carlom also said that the number of affected families may increase as validations are being facilitated by the company with the support of the local officials in the two barangays.