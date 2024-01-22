KWF invites poets to join Talaang Ginto contest

The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino is now accepting entries to its poetry competition, Talaang Gintô: Makata ng Taón. It is open to all Filipinos, except employees of KWF and their relatives, as well as those who have won the Makata ng Taón title five times.

Entry can consist of one long poem with 100 or more lines or a collection of 10 poems with a theme. The collection must have an overall title. Poems can be in free verse. Works must be original and written in the Filipino language. Translated works are not acceptable.

Contestants can freely choose any topic or subject but must tackle any social issues that are considered currently important. They can also tackle the theme “Gampanin ng Panitikan sa Pagpapanatili ng Kapayapaan ng Bansa (The role of literature in maintaining peace in the country).”

KWF recommends using the KWF Manwal sa Masinop na Pagsulat, which can be downloaded from their website, as guide.

Entries must be printed in 12-point Arial font, double-spaced on short bond paper (8 ½ by 11 inches) with one-inch margins on all sides. Four copies must be printed and put in a brown envelope. The entry must only contain the author’s pen name, which has not been published before. It must be notarized, attesting to its originality. It must also be accompanied by an accomplished entry form, the author’s curriculum vitae or biographical note and a two-by-two photo.

Entries must be submitted to Lupon sa Talaang Ginto 2024, Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino, second floor of Gusali Building, 1610 J.P. Laurel Street, San Miguel, Maynila.

For online submission, entry must be in Word Document format or, if typewritten, must be scanned and in PDF format. Photo must be in JPG format. One must answer the form at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSd.../viewform and attach the documents.

Deadline of submission is 2 February at 5 p.m. For those who sent entries through postal services on the last day of submission, email proof of sending to timpalak.gawad@kwf.gov.ph. KWF will notify sender of receipt of manuscript through SMS.

The first prize winner will receive P30,000 net in cash, the title of Makata ng Taón 2024, a trophy and a medal. Second prize winner will get P20,000 net and a plaque, while the third place winner will get P15,000 net and a plaque.

KWF reserves the right to first publish the winning entries.

For more information, send message to or call 0928-8441349 or email to timpalak.gawad@kwf.gov.ph.