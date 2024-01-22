Kris Aquino illness ‘more complex’ — but ‘tuloy pa rin ang laban’

Nearly two months after her last online post, TV host and actress Kris Aquino has revealed that her health is worsening.

On Sunday, the Queen of All Media posted a nearly three-minute Instagram reel discussing her latest condition, for which she is receiving treatment in the United States.

Aquino shared that she felt frail after Thanksgiving and lost her appetite. Aside from experiencing headaches daily and her blood pressure fluctuating, her weight has dropped to 92 lbs (41.7 kgs), making the actress hesitant to post her photos online. But, Aquino still went ahead and posted unfiltered photos of herself.

Aquino also revealed that she is exhibiting symptoms of the initial stage of lupus.

“I’m already exhibiting many symptoms for another autoimmune connective tissue disease. it’s highly likely based on my ANA count, my high inflammatory numbers, my anemia, my now constant elevated blood pressure at night, and the consistent appearance of the ‘butterfly rash’ on my face that I’m at the initial stage of SLE (Systemic lupus erythematosus) or what’s commonly known as lupus.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to damage the person’s tissues and organs.

Aquino said her dose of methotrexate has been increased. In May last year, the actress revealed that she has been taking “baby doses” of the said medicine. Methotrexate is used to treat cases of severe psoriasis and certain types of cancer.

Despite her lingering illness, Aquino said she’s not giving up on the fight to get better.

“My battle has become more complex, but I promised my sons and my sisters — I won’t be a wimp… Bawal sumuko, tuloy pa rin ang laban,” she wrote.

During the holidays, Aquino was visited in the US by two of her friends in showbiz, Kim Chiu and Bela Padilla.