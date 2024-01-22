ICC probe? 'Inform us' — Bato

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Monday urged the Marcos administration to inform them of the government’s stance on whether to allow the International Criminal Court to conduct its probe on the previous administration's drug war campaign here in the Philippines.

His appeal came after former Senator Antonio Trillanes III said the ICC investigators have already gathered “enough evidence” against him and former President Rodrigo Duterte’s human rights violations over implementing the drug war campaign.

“Nagbago na ang desisyon, sabi dati — ayaw. Ngayon, may nakapasok na pala at tapos na ang imbestigasyon? So, ibig sabihin nagbago na pala ang stand ng government — kung totoo yan ha? Kung totoo ang mga pinagsasabi ni Antonio Trillanes,” Dela Rosa said.