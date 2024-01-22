Gov’t eyes direct sugar purchase from local farmers

The government is planning to buy sugar directly from local farmers at a premium price in the thick of the recurrent dive of its farmgate prices, usually recorded at P2,400 to P2,500.

SRA Administrator Pablo Azcona said on Sunday that Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and Philippine International Trading Corp. president Undersecretary Emmie Liza Perez-Chiong met on Friday with key players in the sugar industry at the DA office in Quezon City to discuss this proposition.

Azcona described the assembly as ‘a momentous event,’ citing that it may have been eight years since the last time sugar industry stakeholders sat down for a dialogue.

Attended the meeting were leaders of various groups of sugar farmers' and traders who assisted in formulating the mechanics of the government's participation in buying sugar.

The SRA chief said that during the meeting, they also tackled measures on increasing sugary productivity and profitability, ensuring a stable sugar supply, improving its retail prices, and recognizing sugar farmers as consumers.

“This is a sign that the industry is united in finding a solution to improve the plight of the sugar farmer, who, in reality, is the most important link in the sugar supply chain,” Azcona said. “Without the farmer, the mills have nothing to grind, the traders have nothing to trade, and the consumers and industries will have no sugar for their needs.”

The fair market price of sugar is PHP3,000 per 50-kilo bag.