FDA issues warning vs 'unregistered' herbal, food supplements

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, 22 January, issued a warning against "unregistered" herbal and food supplements.

In an advisory, the FDA warned all healthcare professionals and the general public not to purchase and consume "Super Disolver-Extreme Food Supplement Herbal Capsule" and "Mangosteen Plus Herbal Dietary Food Supplement."

The FDA said both products are not registered and have no corresponding Certificate of Product Registration.

"Since this food supplement has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA," the agency cannot assure its quality and safety," it noted.

"All concerned establishments are warned not to distribute, advertise, or sell the said violative food supplement until CPR is issued, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued," it added.

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.