FDA flags potential risk of 5 'unregistered' coffee products

The Food and Drug Administration warned on Monday, 22 January, healthcare professionals and the general public about the potential health risks posed by five "unregistered" instant coffee products.

The FDA aired concerns over the safety of "unregistered" instant coffee products Nescafe Latte 3-in-1 Premix Coffee-Hazelnut, Q NGON Instant Coffee Mix (More in 1), Super Ayu 5-in-1 Premix Coffee, No Brand Mocha Milk Mix Coffee and Phisman Coffee Caramel Candy.

The agency said the abovementioned products are not registered and have no corresponding Certificate of Product Registration.

"Since this food product has not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety," the FDA noted.

It also issued a stern warning to establishments not to distribute, advertise or sell the said food products until a CPR is issued, "otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued."

The FDA urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.

It also instructed all law enforcement agencies and local government units to ensure that the products are not sold or made available in the market or areas of jurisdiction.

The Bureau of Customs was also urged to prevent the entry of unregistered imported products.

Under Republic Act No. 9711, otherwise known as the "Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009," the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising or sponsorship of health products without the proper authorization is prohibited.