DPWH turns over the P6.6-M Nueva Ecija school building

San Isidro, Nueva Ecija — The Department of Public Works and Highways recently turned over a P6.6-million school building to the San Isidro Central School here.

According to Nueva Ecija 2nd District Engineer Elpidio Trinidad, the one-story, three-classroom school building has a total floor area of 256.5 square meters and an elevation of 1 meter, featuring rooms measuring 63 square meters each.

Trinidad said that the construction of the building prioritizes safety and quality standards, incorporating six lighting features, two opposite doors, four ceiling fans, and a blackboard in each classroom. Additionally, a wash area on its side promotes the hygiene of both employees and students.

Assistant District Engineer Robert Jay Panaligan said that the completion of this new school building project can boost the morale of both students and teachers, while sending a positive message to the community that education is valued by the national government.

“By incorporating accessibility features for individuals with special needs into this new school building, it enhances the school’s inclusivity for students with disabilities. This ensures that a greater number of kids may access education,” Panaligan said.

The project was implemented in collaboration with the Department of Education and was funded through the Basic Educational Financial Fund sourced from the 2023 national budget.