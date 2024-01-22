Congress TV to start broadcast tomorrow

Public access to legislative work is made more accessible with the launch of Congress TV.

Congress TV is a free-to-air digital channel that will broadcast the daily operations of the House of Representatives, including plenary sessions and committee hearings.

It will be aired daily from 9 am to 9 pm starting 23 January on PTV Digital Channel 14, Ch 46 on GMA Affordabox, and Ch 2 on ABS-CBN TVPlus.

It will also be available online on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X, formerly Twitter.

CongressTV aims to provide the public with unfiltered access to the legislative process in crafting the country's laws without the need for internet connection or data charges.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, in his opening remarks, said the initiative will serve as a bridge between the hallowed halls of the House of Representatives to every home, school, and Filipino community.

"It's a bridge built on the pillars of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity," Romualdez said.

"I am confident that this platform will serve as a beacon of democracy, a catalyst for change, and a cornerstone in our collective journey towards a more transparent, accountable, and inclusive Philippines," he said.

Moreover, PTV aims to forge a stronger connection between the government and the public as the country's primary state broadcaster and engender a deeper understanding of the work of legislation and how Congress actively serves the needs of its constituency.

House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo said that the launch of Congress TV reinforces lawmakers' commitment to democracy and transparency and signifies a new chapter in the relationship between Congress and the public.

"It's a tool for empowering citizens to be involved in the democratic process in creating laws, particularly by their representatives whom they voted to represent them in this institution," Tulfo said.