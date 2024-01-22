CCP’s Pasinaya festival moves forward and around the country

Two decades of bringing the arts closer to Filipino people, and the Pasinaya: The CCP Open House Festival just keeps getting better. For the first time, Pasinaya goes beyond the capital area and spreads its wings to the Visayas and Mindanao.

The multi-arts festival will simultaneously happen at the CCP Complex and its partner museums, the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Arts in Iloilo City, Iloilo, and Tagum City, Davao del Norte, on 3 and 4 February.

Following the theme “Sulong,” the country’s largest multi-arts festival returns on a grander scale with more artistic and cultural offerings in its 20th year.

“After escaping the confines of the pandemic in last year’s Pasinaya: Piglas, the new partnership with ILOMOCA and Tagum City pushes the boundaries. The CCP will always find ways to provide spaces for our artists and cultural groups where they can showcase their talents and create new audiences who will participate in artmaking and appreciate the best that the Philippines has to offer,” said CCP artistic director Dennis N. Marasigan.

A wide variety of exciting activities await the public in Pasinaya 2024. Happening in various venues at the CCP Complex such as CCP Front Lawn, Liwasang Kalikasan, Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez and its surroundings, and parade ground of Vicente Sotto Street, and in partner museums and galleries, the festival boasts over a hundred shows, workshops and other activities in music, theater, dance, visual arts, film and literature to choose from.