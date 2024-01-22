1.7-K flood-hit individuals in Mati get food aid from mining firm

DAVAO CITY — The Hallmark Mining Corporation (HMC) spearheaded a three-day food distribution activity from 20 to 22 January to its hosts communities affected by flooding last week in Mati City.

Davao Oriental was one of the provinces in Mindanao severely affected by light to heavy rains last week due to the shear line which resulted to floods and landslides.

In a statement on Monday, 22 January, HMC Community Relations Manager Arvin Carlom said that 284 families or 1,704 individuals from their host communities were directly hit by the flooding brought about by the shear line last week.

Of the affected families, 51 were in Purok 1-B and 79 in Purok 3 in Sitio Magum, 52 in Sitio Catmonan, all in Barangay Macambol, and 102 in Barangay Cabuaya in Mati City.

“The company wants to ensure that the affected residents in its host communities are provided with their basic needs in this difficult time,” Carlom said.

Each of the affected families received five kilos of rice, assorted canned goods, noodles, milk, coffee, sugar, and biscuits, including hygiene kits, toothpaste, bath soaps, and detergent bars, he added.

Carlom also noted that the number of affected families may increase as validations are being facilitated by the company with the support of the local officials in the two barangays.

He added that during their relief distributions, they continue to receive reports of families who evacuated from their abodes due to the flooding.

No miners trapped

The HMC, in a separate statement issued on Monday, said that contrary to earlier reports, there were no miners trapped in their mining site in Salincomot area in Sitio Magum, Barangay Macambol.

The miners, during the flooding in the evening of 18 January, were only stranded in the area due to heavy rains which caused damages to road access towards their campsite in Sitio Magum.

“The company was in contact with our miners to ensure their safety and well-being during the situation. On that evening, 114 of our personnel were sent home while the others opted to stay at the mine site and camped on high grounds,” the HMC said.

The HMC also recognized the support of the city government of Mati, particularly the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office to the support during the flooding and on the distribution of the relief goods to the affected families.

“It is crucial to distinguish between being trapped and being stranded. The term trapped implies a situation where individuals are in imminent danger and unable to escape, which was not the case for our miners,” the HMC said.