Wanted ‘rapist’ collared

Operatives from the Manila Police District-District Mobile Force Battalion Intelligence Section nabbed a 23-year-old man wanted for rape last Saturday at Palanca Street in Quiapo, Manila.

The suspect — identified as Aries Jasper Magpoc, a resident Rizal Avenue Ext. in Grace Park, Caloocan City — is now under the custody of DMFBIS after he was arrested at 8:57 p.m.

Police said that the arrest stemmed from the warrant issued by Acting Presiding Judge Barbara Aleli Hernandez-Briones of Branch 1 of Caloocan RTC dated 12 January 2024 with no bail recommended.