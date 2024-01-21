Tondo road mishap kills rider

A motorcycle rider died instantly after he was ran over by tractor truck with a trailer on Saturday morning at southbound lane of the Mel Lopez Boulevard corner Jacinto Street in Tondo, Manila.

Police identified the victim as Danilo Malina, a resident of 1612 Evangelista Comp Santa Rosa I in Marilao, Bulacan.

Initial investigation conducted by Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit-Vehicle Traffic Investigation Section disclosed that the incident occurred 9 a.m., as the victim was driving along the southbound lane of the Mel Boulevard.

Upon reaching the corner of Jacinto Street, the rider lost his balance when he passed a hole in the road which sent him falling from the motorcycle.

At that point, the tractor head truck driven by Dave Buenaventura, a resident of Mulawi Orani Bataan, could no longer halt his heavy vehicle and ran over the victim.