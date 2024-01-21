Sto. Niño devotees urged: Focus on family

Millions of devotees from all over the country celebrated on Sunday the Feast of the Sto. Niño de Cebu and Sinulog in Cebu City, with no less than Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma leading the religious celebration in the province.

During his homily, Palma encouraged the working members of the community to treasure the opportunity that they are given and urged devotees to live their lives influenced by the Child Jesus, Senor Sto. Nino.

“May we treasure the opportunity to work. We are reminded man is born to work as the bird is born to fly. There is dignity in every work because of the dignity of the person, the son of God our Lord,” Palma said.

Earlier, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama officially opened the Sinulog 2024 grand parade and grand ritual showdown around 9:50 a.m. at the South Road Properties. The event was also graced by Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

“ I am privileged to be here today as a Cebuano, to join all of you in the celebration of the Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines which resonates with the beating heart of the Philippines, the rich tapestry of our culture, our traditions and the warmth of our people are unique facets of the Filipino identity that are invaluable assess that can captivate the entire world,” Frasco said.

The Sinulog competition kicked off also on Sunday with the free interpretation category with entries including out-of-town contingent Tribung Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of the Municipality of San Jose, Dinagat Islands Province, Tribu Mabolokon of Barangay Mabolo, and Tribu Divinohanon of Divino Amore Academy and Tribu Lumad Basakanon, an internationally acclaimed dance troupe from Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City.